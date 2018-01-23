Yuvraj Singh might star in second season of Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi's 2017 web series Inside Edge

Yuvraj Singh has been a part of several successful ad films and a few documentaries. The cricketer is now reportedly starring in a web-series, reports Mid-Day.

The makers of Inside Edge — a 2017 series based on a fictional cricket team — are now planning to rope in Singh, who will reportedly play himself in the second season of the series. Director Karan Anshuman was apparently keen on having Singh in his drama to give it a pinch of reality and make it more relatable for the viewers. The first part of Inside Edge stars Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

"The makers were toying with the idea of roping a cricketer for the next season, as it would lend more authenticity to it. Yuvraj's name cropped up several times," a source told the publication.

Angad Bedi's personal equation with Singh was also kept in consideration by Anshuman and the actor was given the responsibility to convince Singh for the project. The cricketer has reportedly shown interest in the series and might come on board once the dates are worked out.

Multiple reports also suggest that other than Yuvraj Singh there are several other cricketers who have been asked to make appearances in the series as well. The source told Mid-Day, "Their names will be announced once they have signed on the dotted line."

The entertainment industry is clearly cashing on the increasing popularity of web series. Inside Edge was named as one of the most successful web series of 2017, along with Laakhon Mein Ek, Bose Dead/Alive and Fathers, to name a few.

