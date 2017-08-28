Yuddham Sharanam trailer: Naga Chaitanya, Srikanth's face-off promises to be lethal

The first look and teaser of Krishna Marimuthu's Telugu romantic thriller Yuddham Sharanam piqued the interest of viewers, particularly in the contrasting shades that the lead star Naga Chaitanya dons in the film.

Now, the trailer has unraveled a few more shades by shedding more light on the plot. Chaitanya plays a family man in the film, in love with the character played by Lavanya Tripathi. However, an unfortunate turn of events land him in a chase game with a dreaded criminal, played by Srikanth.

The rest of the trailer revolves around multiple chases, acts of violence and loaded dialogues from both the protagonist and the antagonist. However, the USP of the trailer seems to be the diametrically opposite tone and colour that the narrative adopts after the inflexion point.

The film promises to be a great watch with Srikanth portraying a negative character for the first time. And his face-off with Chaitanya will be the film's piece de resistance. Audience will also be excited about watching Chaitanya's transformation from his previous venture Premam, which was a romantic comedy.

Yuddham Sharanam also stars Rao Ramesh, Revathy, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Ravi Varma. It is produced by Sai and Rajani Korrapati's Varahi Chalana Chitram. It is slated to release on 8 September, along with Ashim Ahluwalia's Hindi crime biopic Daddy.