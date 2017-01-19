Ye Ishq Hai: Rangoon's new song announces maestro Vishal Bhardwaj's arrival

We saw a blink and miss moment of unadulterated passion between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's characters in 'Bloody Hell', the first song of the period war drama Rangoon, released by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

That particular moment stood out as the highlight in an otherwise underwhelming song. And the new song of Rangoon, 'Ye Ishq Hai', explains why.

Unlike 'Bloody Hell', this one is from the Bhardwaj school of music. It has a hypnotic tune and a meditative pace. Vishal has not mixed many musical instruments. He has rather chosen to keep it simple and has limited his range to string musical instruments, from acoustic guitar to the Burmese harp, staying true to its setting of Myanmar (then-Rangoon). Arijit Singh's voice is a musical instrument in its own right. Whenever the singer is quite, his voice is aptly replaced by a flute.

After some below average work in Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu, Gulzar strikes back with his lyrical mastery in this song.

The song compares the emotion of love to a candle which refuses to die even if it stands alone against the winds of time. This metaphor is shown brilliantly in the visuals when Ranaut's character lights up a candle.

The heat is felt in the scorching chemistry between the two characters, making us wonder why they were never paired in the past. They light up every visual with their presence and share a comfort. The lovemaking scene is particularly lucid.

If I have to nitpick the shortcomings, it is the blink and miss appearance of Saif Ali Khan, who looks steaming hot in a bathtub, though. But Ranaut's character seems to indulge more into Shahid Kapoor's character.

Ye Ishq Hai could have been an even more soul-stirring song had there been a female voice, perhaps the exceptional vocals of Vishal's wife Rekha Bhardwaj. We don't mind another female voice-only version.

'Ye Ishq Hai' proves that Vishal Bhardwaj is back with his commendable musical ability.