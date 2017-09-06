Yash Raj Films may bring Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty on board and suspend all newcomers' projects

Which was the last hit film made under the banner of Yash Raj Films? Remember? Befikre, which was the directorial venture of Yash Raj Films scion Aditya Chopra, couldn't stand still at the box-office post its release, let alone the new-age projects with newcomers — most recent being Qaidi Band.

In order to repair their recent slate of flops, the production house has reportedly planned some strategies. According to a report by The Quint, YRF plans to put on hold all the films featuring newcomers. This is quite in stark contrast to the studio's reputation of giving Bollywood some of its brightest and most successful stars like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra etc.

According to the report, during an "emergency" meeting steered by Aditya Chopra and wife Rani Mukerji, it was decided that the whole focus will be now to make the studio's position steady and add star-value to their films.

To begin with, they will bring "dependable" names on board. Akshay Kumar, who is currently touted to be the "most bankable star" in the industry has reportedly been approached by Yash Raj Films. Kumar's latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is going strong even after two weeks of its release. All his past films, themed around "social issues", have garnered the star a lot of commercial as well as critical acclaim.

Also, it is speculated that Aditya Chopra wants Rohit Shetty to make some films for the banner. Shetty is known for his "all hit" stint in Bollywood with films like Golmaal (franchise), Singham (franchise), Chennai Express, Dilwale etc.

It is also reported that the studio, which was known to pay its actors a fraction of their market fee, is now ready to pay any A-lister whatever they quote. It was speculated earlier that Vijay Krishna Acharya (Thugs of Hindostan director) was asked by the studio initially to keep a check on the film's locations. But now, he has given green signal to shoot wherever he wants.

They have even agreed to pay Aamir Khan a share of the film's profits, which they reportedly never did in the past, even with their A-list actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But the studio has accepted this trend as well and is most likely to do it with Akshay Kumar.

Once touted to be the biggest and most illustrious film studio in Bollywood, YRF is undergoing its worst phase perhaps. None of the films released in the recent few months have been a success — be it Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan or Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu.