Yamla Pagla Deewana 3: Guest Iin London actress Kriti Kharbanda roped in as leading lady

This year, Dharmendra and his two sons — Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol — are all set to offer yet another comedy riot with the upcoming third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana (YPD).

While the Deols are an integral and indispensable part of the YPD franchise, the hunt for the leading lady was on for quite a while. Earlier, a report by the Indian Express stated that Kajal Aggarwal will star as one of the leading ladies in the film and will be romantically paired opposite Bobby Deol.

Now DNA, in one of its latest pieces, reports that Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda has been roped in as a leading lady for the film. She has reportedly already shot few scenes with Dharmendra and is very excited about working with the Bollywood icon.

Speaking to DNA, Kharbanda said, "It was a dream come true. I have been a huge fan of Dharmendra sir's work. I was too excited for this. This is one of my best memories."

Kharbanda has previously featured in films like Raaz: Reboot (2016) opposite Emraan Hashmi and Guest Iin London (2017) with Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan.

The third YPD flick, touted to be titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, is reportedly helmed by Punjabi director Navaniat Singh. Firstpost had previously reported that the film's shooting has already commenced in Hyderabad. The film will feature Sunny and Bobby as brothers, while Dharmendra will essay the role of a flirtatious and charming lawyer. For a change, he will not play the role of a father in the film.