Yami Gautam to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming film based on Uri attack

Ronnie Screwvala's film on Uri attack, which already has a popular name like Vicky Kaushal in place, now has roped in Yami Gautam as an intelligence officer, claim a recent report. The film has been titled as Uri.

The deadly gun battle between Indian army and a number of terrorists near the Army camp in Uri which went on for 11 long days killing 17 army personnel, is what Ronnie's upcoming venture is about. The film will reportedly be directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar.

Mumbai Mirror recently reported that while Vicky Kaushal plays the commander-in-chief in the film leading the operation against the terrorists, Yami will play an important character of an intelligence officer who would help the army in planning and execution of the operation.

On being contacted, the Badlapur actress confirmed the news and said that she wishes to meet the real-life army personnel yet she is extremely impressed with the kind of research director Dhar has done. “I’d love to meet the real-life officers but Aditya (debutant director Aditya Dhar) has done such a fab job with his research and I’m sure he will be able to help us with all the information required for the prep.This is the first time I will be playing a character who is so strong and will present me in a very different light,” Yami told Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier reports also said that Vicky will need to beef up for this role and he is on his regime to gain a few pounds. Sources also added the Love Per Square Foot actor's paramilitary training has been started and he soon will start his technical training. The action in the film includes hand combat and martial arts.

The shooting for the film starts towards the end of May.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:43 AM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:43 AM