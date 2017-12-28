Wormwood review: This Netflix docudrama is burdened by director's unnecessary flight of fancy

All governments lie. Whether they be for the greater good or for reasons of 'national security', it is the way of things. Often, those lies have a very real cost. Wives lose their husbands, sons and daughters lose their fathers, families are traumatised and torn apart. This is one such story.

It revolves around the death of CIA scientist Frank Olson in 1953, who left behind a wife and child. The government said he 'fell' from a window. Wormwood, a docu-drama by legendary director Errol Morris (The Fog of War, The Thin Blue Line) is told from the point of view of Eric Olson, Frank's traumatised son, the family's lawyers and journalists (Seymour Hersh is a notable figure), interspersed with a dramatisation of Frank's last days.

Sixty plus years later, Eric is still searching for answers. At first, the government said his father killed himself after suffering a nervous breakdown. Those were more innocent days. The American public not only believed the government, but they wanted to. McCarthyism was in full swing, with people fearing communists behind every park bench and every dark plot. The family buried the trauma and tried to move on.

Then, in 1970, a report emerged that stated that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) conducted illegal experiments on American citizens and spied on them. Worse, it gave some of its operatives LSD to try to understand the impact of the drug on them. Apparently, this is what caused Eric's father to lose his bearings, sink into depression and ultimately, fling himself out the window.

The family was understandably outraged. America, reeling from the Nixon Watergate scandal, could not afford another crisis of confidence. A hurried invitation was extended by the Gerald Ford White House. Promises were made. A settlement with the family was reached and an apology was given. Yet, something never quite sat right with Eric, who has spent the better part of his life pursuing "the truth".

Morris is exemplary at getting his subjects to open up. The mood is dark and one of a quiet despair. The acting is stellar and the production values are top notch. The subject is gripping: Did the US government kill one of their own employees? What could have been so terrible to warrant such a drastic act? Eric is convinced of it.

He points to a CIA manual, incidentally, released the very year his father died, which states, "The most efficient accident, in simple assassination, is a fall of 75 feet or more onto a hard surface." That is quite a coincidence. But its hardly proof of cold-blooded murder.

Indeed, this is where Wormwood — an allusion to a Bible verse about a star that makes everything bitter — seems to falter. Every first year law student knows there is a difference between what you think happened and what you can prove occurred. The dramatisation, is well, rather dramatic.

But neither Morris, nor Eric, nor any of the figures interviewed for this documentary were actually there. At best, they are guessing as to what could have possibly happened. And once the viewer realises that, all the stylish shots and the noir-style flashbacks lose their charm and sadly, the viewer's interest.

As human beings, we are wired to want answers. But, going by the popularity of Serial, The Night Of, S-Town, The People VS OJ Simpson, people these days seem to be more fascinated by endless questions. As a result, you end up wishing Morris had cut out the fiction and stuck to the facts. There's probably a great hour-and-a-half's worth documentary buried in this six-hour show, which by the close, becomes a chore.

Wormwood is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer here: