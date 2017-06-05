World Environment Day 2017: Here are your top eco-warriors from the Hindi film industry

While the world has millions of eco-warriors, our Bollywood celebrities too are doing their part in making the world greener and better. Check out what these stars are up to this 5 June, as India marks World Environment Day 2017 with gusto.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has joined hands with PETA India and launched a campaign to fight climate change by going vegetarian. In a surprising yet intriguing manner, Leone went all out and vowed fans with this latest shoot. Social media is loving this eco-warrior already!

Hrithik Roshan The actor, who was last seen in Kaabil, is all set to spread awareness about responsibility towards the environment, by participating in the plantation drive being held by the Bhamla Foundation in Mumbai. The campaign aims at planting 500 saplings around the city every day. According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan along with Arjun Rampal and Sunny Leone come together and will today be at the initiative to contribute to this wonderful cause on 5 June. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana too will join the Bhamla Foundation and contribute to preserving mother nature. The actor recently also spoke about the need to go digital with reading scripts and reducing the usage of paper, as a small contribution from the industry. The Meri Pyaari Bindu star will be at Carter Road on 5 June and has been promoting awareness campaigns and social media and we love the effort!

So on World Environment Day 2017, join these celebrities at events across the country — or even better, let's just do our best from wherever we are?