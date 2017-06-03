Wonder Woman vs Baywatch box office: Gal Gadot-starrer opens with Rs 2.5 crore; Priyanka fails to work magic

Two highly anticipated films released in India this weekend. Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch and American superhero film Wonder Woman. Chopra's Hollywood stint Baywatch which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in leading roles failed to fare well at the Indian box-office after it tanked at the U.S. box-office. Wonder Woman, however, had an impressive Day 1 in India, just like it did overseas.

Gal Gadot ruled the box-office in India on Day by grossing 2.50 crore net as per the www.boxofficeindia.com. Wonder Woman released in English and faired well in evening shows. Overall, the superhero action adventure has made over $100 million worldwide up until now and is largely dominant on the box office both in India and outside.

Baywatch, however, was hugely disappointing. The cliched plot and crass comedy probably couldn't pull the audiences to the theaters. According to www.boxofficeindia.com, Baywatch managed to rake in just 1.50 crore even after being released in four languages - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Although the film had a stellar cast with Dwayne Johnson having the ability to enliven any frame, the promotions and publicity could not do its job in India. Baywatch made a total of $28.5 million worldwide.

The hype around Baywatch, sadly, did not prove to be of much help at the box office, whereas, the audiences seem to have loved Gal Gadot's fierce super-heroine action adventure. Wonder Woman's success is a definite turning point for films with strong female protagonists.