Wonder Woman to be banned in Lebanon over Israeli lead Gal Gadot?

The Wonder Woman movie seems to get plagued with controversy with each passing minute. After a series of issues that have already caused a furor all across the world, the latest dispute that the movie has been inflicted with is the question on whether or not Wonder Woman will release in Lebanon.

According to The Daily Star — the state run National News Agency of Lebanon — Wonder Woman is to be banned from releasing due to the movie's Israeli lead actress Gal Gadot.

This news follows after the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Lebanon urged the government to ban the screening of the film across the country. They seemed to have taken similar measures at the time of the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, another movie in which Gadot played a pivotal role.

At that time, a representative from BDS had allegedly sent a letter to Lebanon's Ministry of Economy and Trade highlighting Gal Gadot's service in the Israeli army and her open support for the Israeli Defence Forces in the Gaza War. The Arab News reached out to a cinema chain in Lebanon and a representative from the chain (on the condition of anonymity) alleged that a premier screening of the movie had been planned over the week, pending an official announcement.

This controversy follows hot on the heels of the latest storm that Wonder Woman found itself in the middle of, when a renowned theater chain in the United States of America — Alamo Drafthouse (Austin, Texas) — announced a Women's Only screening of the movie which caused major backlash and mixed reactions across the world, with people expressing their views all across Twitter and Facebook.

Here are a few tweets that show some of the angry responses

@drafthouse Er, isn't this kinda inherently sexist? Not to mention the fact that the legality is questionable given the Civil Rights Act... — Joe Scibelli (@JoeScibelli22) May 25, 2017

@drafthouse If you had a guys only screening of Thor 3 there'd be an uproar and you know it. — ✭Marc Taylor Swift✭ (@terminalpreppy1) May 25, 2017

Right before this, the movie had found itself embroiled in yet another controversy — this time over Gal Gadot's armpits. People felt that the first iconic female superhero this world has seen, could not possibly have hairless armpits (as shown in a still from the initially launched trailer of the film). Once again angry Twitterati took to the social media platform to express their opinions, and Wonder Woman found itself drowned in a sea of hate reactions.

And here are some more tweets on the hairless armpits controversy

Just speaking aesthetically, the new Wonder Woman trailer had me wishing she had armpit hair. — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) March 12, 2017