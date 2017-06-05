Wonder Woman star Chris Pine takes dig at title of Avengers: Infinity War

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pine took a dig at Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War saying — "we need more war for all time?"

In an interview with Screen Slam for his film Wonder Woman, the actor took a jibe at the third Avengers movie when he was asked if adding a theme of humanity to the usual blockbuster action was something that drew him to the DC film, reports express.co.uk.

Pine said, "One of the reasons for sure. I agree that within this genre, it's difficult to do something new, and usually, you just see a bunch of people killing one another in outfits and blowing up cities. Like, I know there's a thing called Infinity War, which is like, I don't really, like, Infinity War? We need more war for all time?"

Pine further said Wonder Woman breaks the mold of this genre in featuring "a woman who's about love and compassion, and love trumps all. How great is that? That's a pretty crazy awesome thing."

"She, in particular -- Patty (director Patty Jenkins) was a great reason why I wanted to be involved. I met her, I hadn't read — there was no script. Then she told me what she wanted to do: the story, my character, and Gal's (Gal Gadot) character," he said, speaking about director Patty Jenkins.

Joe and Anthony Russo are busy directing Infinity War, which stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released in US theatres on 4 May, 2018.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)