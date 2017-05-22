Wonder Woman poster: Gal Gadot looks effortless as she lifts military tank

In a recently released poster of her upcoming film Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot can be seen lifting a military tank off the ground singlehandedly and effortlessly.

The relationship between her character and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, the American spy who crashes into Themyscira, forms the heart of the film, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about her character, Gadot said, "Wonder Woman is a feminist, of course. I think people have a misconception about what feminism is. People think hairy armpits and women who burn bras and hate men. That’s not it. For me, feminism is all about equality and freedom and [women] choosing what we want to do. If it’s salaries, then we get paid equal to men. It’s not men vs. women or women vs. men."

DC Comics also released two new clips from the film; in one she successfully tackles a military officer and sends a bullet flying back into the gun he fired it from, and in the other, she undergoes warrior training and practises sword fighting.

Watch this exclusive clip and see what happens when you try and mess with #WonderWoman​! pic.twitter.com/WD3g2AoDAq — IGN (@IGN) May 19, 2017

The film will see Wonder Woman leave her Amazonian island Themyscira to fight in World War I and save the world.

Wonder Woman also stars Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright and Danny Huston. The film is set to release on 2 June 2017.