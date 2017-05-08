Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot-starrer's final trailer traces 'Rise of a Warrior'

"Beware of mankind. They do not deserve you."

Does this dialogue mouthed by Dianna or Wonder Woman's mother, Queen Hippolyta, in the final trailer of Patty Jenkins' upcoming superhero film ring a bell?

"You do not owe anything to this planet and its people."

This was spoken by Superman's mother in Zack Snyder's 2013 flick Man of Steel.

While there certainly are parallels between the two superhero films by DC, Wonder Woman's journey from the princess of Themyscira to a warrior in World War II may turn out to be more interesting than that of Superman from a journalist of Metropolis to the saviour of the world.

While Superman was brought up on Earth, that is not the case with Dianna who was born with a silver spoon, that too a divine one. For her to adjust to the world of Earthlings, and that too during the early 1990s when women were relegated to the sidelines, would make for quite a fascinating watch.

Gal Gadot brings this struggle to the surface effectively, as shown in the trailer. She is even seen struggling as the Wonder Woman as she has not been trained for combat against bullets and machine guns. But she puts her foot down and does not let the world or the enemy side dictate terms to her.

The final trailer was unveiled at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. It traces her journey from a pampered child of Themyscira to a warrior who fights evil forces to save the world. At one point in the trailer, there is also a reference to the notorious DC villain Dr Poison.

Wonder Woman also stars Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright and Danny Huston. It is co-produced by DC Films among several other production banners. It is slated to release on 2 June.