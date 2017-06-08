Wonder Woman: Director Patty Jenkins still not signed on for sequel by Warner Bros.

It is a known fact that Wonder Woman had a huge reception, with the movie garnering $103.3 million domestically on its opening weekend.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, no talks to take on Jenkins as the director for the sequel have taken place yet. Patty Jenkins had broken the record of the highest earning film directed by a woman, with Wonder Woman.

The report further states that Jenkins only had a one-film deal with Warner Bros — which is something that the studio has been known to do in the past with directors that have taken on a big budget studio movie for the first time.

Before Wonder Woman, Jenkin's only had one other movie to her name — the 2003 feature debut Monster. She took over Wonder Woman from the initial director Michelle MacLaren — who quit the movie over creative differences.

Jenkins is the third director that has emerged out of the DC universe after Zack Snyder and David Ayer. Snyder is onto his third superhero movie for Warner Bros, while Ayer was signed on for Gotham City Sirens after the chaotic mess that was Suicide Squad.

Seeing how well Wonder Woman has performed at the box office along with garnering massive critical acclaim across the globe, it almost seems like a no-brainer that Jenkins will be approached for the sequal.

Unlike Jenkins, Gal Gadot already has the Wonder Woman sequel optioned into her contract, along with her comprehensive deal which ensures that she will be a part of several of the DC movies, having already starred in Justice League and Batman vs. Superman, Hollywood Reporter stated in the same report.