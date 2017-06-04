Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins ready to direct the sequel

Director Patty Jenkins is all set for another part of Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, another stand-alone Wonder Woman movie is in the works, with Gadot and Jenkins contractually committed to return for a second film.

Of the plan to make the potential sequel, Jenkins said, "What I never want to do is start phoning it in and making things just to show that I can keep my foot in the door and do big movies.

"I don't care about that at all. I just want to make great movies. And that could come from any direction. It might be a $10 million movie or it might be $200 million movie."

It is still unknown when the sequel will officially get underway.

It is for the first time that a commercial superhero(ine) movie has been directed by a female. Earlier movies like Elektra (2005), Aeon Flux (2005) and Catwoman (2004) couldn't make it big at the box-office. But with a character as iconic as Wonder Woman the expectations as well as the excitement involved is manifolds.

Another important aspect associated with this movie was whether it could create a fan base among women, an audience section that none of the major superhero box-office bazookas could penetrate to. While all these superhero (male) movies made the guys go crazy with stunts, action and gunshots, the ladies have more or less avoided this genre. A prime reason could be the dearth of female superheroes to look forward to and look up to.

But, the recent reports by The Hollywood Reporter shows that female ticket buyers on the first-day shows constituted 54 per cent of the audience. Males aged 25 and below were only 12 per cent of the gentry at the cinema theatres, while females and males over 25 were close enough — 37 per cent for guys and 34 per cent for gals, according to comScore.

With the figures going high, it is no wonder that people have connected to the film worldwide.

