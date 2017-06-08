Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was pregnant while shooting for the superhero film

Gal Gadot might just be secretly moonlighting as a superhero, along with playing one on the big screen.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Gadot was pregnant through much of the filming of Wonder Woman. In fact, when Gadot had to come back to do reshoot November 2016 for the film, some CGI magic had to be done to keep Gadot's baby bump off the screen.

Gadot talks one instance where she returned to London's Leavesden Studios to film an additional scene in November and the costume department had to cut a section out of the front of her costume and replace it with green cloth so her figure could be altered in postproduction.

"On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog."

And Patty Jenkins, her director was pretty accommodating and also appreciated her star for her dedication to the job. She said, "[Gadot's] pregnant during part of the movie, in a suit out in a field in the freezing cold in others," she told EW. "There are so many things we asked her to do: Now do it on one foot. Now shout while you're doing it. Now it's raining in the freezing cold and you've lost your voice, go. Every day it was a hilarious gauntlet and she would do it."

"Now, at least, we will be able to tell her [new] daughter Maya that she's in her mom's stomach right then," she adds, "in the middle of that battle scene."

Gal Gadot might have taken inspiration from Serena Williams when she won the Australian Open final while eight weeks pregnant or Alysia Montaño, the athlete who ran the 800m at US race when she was 34 weeks pregnant.