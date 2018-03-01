Wonder Woman 2: Not Emma Stone, Kristen Wiig is reportedly top choice to play Cheetah in Gal Gadot starrer

Warner Bros' Gal Gadot starrer, the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 2, has been in search for Diana Prince’s next nemesis. Kirsten Wiig of Bridesmaids and How to Train Your Dragon movies’ fame is now reportedly the top choice for the role of the villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2, as reported by Variety.

The Patty Jenkins movie with Gal Gadot is now the gold standard for Warner Bros in the DC universe franchise and the upcoming sequel is set in the 80s Cold War period, with both main characters as women. The character of Cheetah in her comic book avatar is known for her cheetah-like abilities granted by the plant-god Urzkartaga and possesses superhuman speed, reaction time, strength, heightened sense of smell, ability to see in the dark, and durability to an unknown degree.

Although it was recently rumoured that La La Land’s actor Emma Stone might be playing the role. However, Kristen has now reportedly been approached by Jenkins before she left for location scouting. Wiig’s confirmation is not known yet but this would be her first foray into the superhero genre, as reported by Variety.

Wiig has been known for her comic roles in movies like Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters as well as numerous voice roles in some of the top animation movie franchises like How to Train Your Dragon, Ice Age and Despicable Me. She has also acted in movies like The Martian and Her in recent years.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to release on 13 December, 2019.

Published Date: Mar 01, 2018 14:15 PM | Updated Date: Mar 01, 2018 14:15 PM