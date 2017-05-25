Wonder trailer: Jacob Tremblay shines as a child who's different from his peers

"You can't blend in when you're born to stand out!"

The first trailer for Jacob Tremblay's new film is out, and he doesn't fail to impress. The coming-of-age film tells a tale of a young boy, August 'Auggie' Pullman (played by Jacob Tremblay) struggling to overcome his facial differences.

Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play the protective parents of the fifth grader who is starting school for the first time. By the time he's 10, Auggie has had 27 surgeries to help him breathe, see, and hear without a hearing aid — but none have made him look like the other kids. The film, directed by Stephen Chbosky and written by Steve Conrad, is based on three books, Wonder, Auggie & Me and 365 Days of Wonder.

The official synopsis says, "Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade wearing a helmet. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out."

Tremblay nails it as a bewildered 10 year old who knows he doesn't fit in with his peers but doesn't know how to make the change.

"Look at his face! I've never seen anything that ugly in my life," says one boy, while a classmate teases Auggie on Halloween, "If I look like him, I swear I'd put a hood over my face."

"It takes a lot of work to look this good." Auggie laughs after a classmate asks him if he’s considered plastic surgery for his facial deformities.

Here's the first trailer of the film which will release on 17 November: