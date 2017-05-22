Wolverine was offered to Russell Crowe before Hugh Jackman, reveals director Bryan Singer

London: Bryan Singer was in a mood to sign Russell Crowe for the role of Wolverine before Hugh Jackman finally took over the part.

The Gladiator star, however, said no to the popular X-Men character because he found it 'wolfy'.

"Bryan (Singer) was a friend at the time and he was really putting the pressure on. If you remember, Maximus has a wolf at the center of his cuirass, and he has a wolf as his companion... Which I thought was going to be a bigger deal (at the time). So I said no because I didnt want to be wolfy, like Mr. Wolf," Crowe says while co-hosting the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.