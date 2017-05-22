You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Wolverine was offered to Russell Crowe before Hugh Jackman, reveals director Bryan Singer

Wolverine was offered to Russell Crowe before Hugh Jackman, reveals director Bryan Singer

EntertainmentPTIMay, 22 2017 15:21:55 IST

London: Bryan Singer was in a mood to sign Russell Crowe for the role of Wolverine before Hugh Jackman finally took over the part.

The Gladiator star, however, said no to the popular X-Men character because he found it 'wolfy'.

"Bryan (Singer) was a friend at the time and he was really putting the pressure on. If you remember, Maximus has a wolf at the center of his cuirass, and he has a wolf as his companion... Which I thought was going to be a bigger deal (at the time). So I said no because I didnt want to be wolfy, like Mr. Wolf," Crowe says while co-hosting the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 03:21 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 03:21 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores