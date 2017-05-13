With Baahubali 2 still in the lead, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 receive lukewarm response

Two big Bollywood films released this Friday — Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana and Ram Gopal Verma's Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan. Instead of either of the two dominating the box office, Baahubali 2 is still in the lead even though it released two weeks ago.

According to trade website Koimoi, Meri Pyaari Bindu, a modern day rom-com about a writer struggling to complete his next novel, was released on 750 screens in India and 325 screens overseas and saw an occupancy rate of 15 per cent on day 1.

#MeriPyaariBindu screen count...

India: 750

Overseas: 325 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2017

Though critics have had mixed reactions to the film, Meri Pyaari Bindu is expected to have better luck in the weekend because it has been targeted at multiplex audiences. The satellite rights for the film have already been sold.

#MeriPyaariBindu economics...

COP: ₹ 15 cr

P&A: ₹ 7 cr

Budget: ₹ 22 cr

* Satellite and Digital rights pre-sold already. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017

While Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan released in India in 1425 screens and saw a 10 per cent occupancy rate on Day 1. Trade analysts expect that the fans of Sarkar series might enjoy the film, which could boost the collection over the weekend.

#Sarkar3 screen count...

India: 1425

Overseas: 400 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2017

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Rana Daggabati in lead roles is still in the lead even though it released two weeks before. The film still has a 30 percent occupancy, and with a Rs 1250 crore box-office collection worldwide, it still continues to dominate the box office.