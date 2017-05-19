Will Salman Khan star in remake of Mohanlal's Pulumurugan, to be directed by Siddiqui?

It can be safely argued that Salman Khan is a pioneer of starring in the Hindi remakes of south Indian films. He started that with Prabhu Deva's 2009 action entertainer Wanted and continued it with Anees Bazmee's 2011 comedy Ready, Siddiqui's 2011 romantic comedy Bodyguard, Sohail Khan's 2014 action film Jai Ho and Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 action comedy Kick.

Now, He might end up starring or even producing another south Indian film remake. The Indian Expressreports that at the launch of the first song from his next, Kabir Khan's period drama Tubelight, in Dubai, Salman expressed his desire to watch Vysakh's Malayalam action adventure film Pulumurugan.

He even hinted that he might rope in Siddiqui to direct the remake of the film starring Mohanlal. Salman has previously collaborated with Siddiqui for Bodyguard, which was the remake of a Malayalam film of the same name and directed by Siddiqui himself. Salman played the titular role and shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raj Babbar and Hazel Keech.

He did another Malayalam film remake years before remaking south Indian films became fashionable. He co-starred with Kareena in Priyadarshan's 2005 Kyon Ki which was the remake of Priyadarshan's 1986 film Thalavattam. That film starred Mohanlal in the lead role too.

Currently, Salman is shooting in the UAE with Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi and Ali Abbas Zafar for the filmmaker's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Salman will then start promoting the release of Tubelight in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, his brother Sohail, the late actor Om Puri and also with Shah Rukh Khan who has made a guest appearance in the film. Tubelight is slated to release this Eid on 25 June.