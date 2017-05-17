Will Michael Fassbender return as Magneto in the new X-Men film Dark Phoenix?

The final X-Men film made its debut with Hugh Jackman hanging up his claws in Logan, and with the news that stars Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender's contracts were recently expired with last year's X-Men: Apocalypse film. The future of the X-Men franchise has been left hanging in the air, since then.

While we know that Fox is going to produce two more X-Men films: Dark Phoenix and the spin-off New Mutants, it hasn't been confirmed if any of the original cast will reprise their roles in the upcoming two films.

But now there are hints that at least one member of the old team might stick around, with Michael Fassbender hinting that he might reprise his role as magnetic master Magneto for Dark Phoenix.

The news comes courtesy of Josh Horowitz, an MTV News correspondent. He tweeted:

Want to know Fassbender's X-MEN future? Bet big on him appearing in DARK PHOENIX but not NEW MUTANTS. Oh, I just saw Michael Fassbender BTW — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 15, 2017

What we know so far about Dark Phoenix is that it will revolve around Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner's character Jean Grey and her relationship with a dark force, the titular 'Dark Phoenix.'

Although Fox has yet to announce a director for the film, X-Men series writer Simon Kinberg was reportedly in talks for the job for the film which will be releasing in November 2018.