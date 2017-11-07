You are here:

Westworld: Evan Rachel Wood confirms season 2 will release in Spring 2018

Nov,07 2017 19:51 24 IST

Los Angeles: Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed that the second session of Westworld will premiere next year in spring.

James Marsden with Evan Rachel Wood in 'Westworld'

In a Twitter conversation with a fan, the lead actor of the sci-fi western thriller revealed what is being touted to be a much-awaited announcement by the shows devout fans.

A fan tagged Wood on the microblogging site, saying, "Can you please tell us when Westworld will be returning!? Im going crazy."

To this the 30-year-old actor replied, "Spring 2018."

This appears to be a good news for the fans, after the shooting of the series was put on hold this week in wake of new cast member Zahn McClarnon's head injury when he suffered a fall at his home.

The HBO show also features Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and Ed Harris.

