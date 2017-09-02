Westeros trailer: This fan-made Game of Thrones spin-off sets George RR Martin's fantasy world in contemporary times

Only a week ago, the season finale of HBO's most popular show Game of Thrones was aired, leaving millions of fans intrigued and excited at the same time. The countdown for the show's final season has already begun; it will reportedly air in late 2018 or early 2019.

It was previously reported by Rolling Stones that HBO is gearing up for spin-offs of Game of Thrones, with writers already working on five different scripts. While the channel is currently concentrating on the upcoming season, a fan-made trailer for a spin-off series titled Westeros has gone viral.

The backdrop of the trailer is George RR Martin's world of Game of Thrones (the land of seven kingdoms, also known as 'Westeros') tweaked to contemporary times. It shows us what Westeros would look like if the characters were to live in the present day.

So, instead of castles, there are high-rises; for cavalry there are tanks; for foot-soldiers there are snipers, and a lot more. The trailer starts with a certain Prime Minister Lannister addressing his citizens (via video) on a giant bill board, much like Times Square. His opening dialogue is: "Trust me, fear cuts deeper than swords." It seems as though 'Northern fear' is about to descend upon the world, but Lannister assures us that there is nothing to fear.

In the 1.25 minute-long trailer there are numerous references to the original show — a street sign that reads: 'Targaryen Square', the city of Braavos with windmills, a freeway along The Wall and the Iron Throne kept in a museum.

The trailer ends with a huge shadow of a dragon cast over the cityscape.

Watch the fan-made trailer here:

