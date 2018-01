Welcome to New York trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh star in the upcoming comedy flick

Salman Khan, on Monday, 22 January, launched the trailer of the ensemble cast comedy Welcome To New York via his Twitter page.

Salman Khan, in his inimitable style, wrote, "Ho gaya tum sab ka? Ye raha 'Welcome To New York' trailer."

Producer of the movie Vashu Bhagnani thanked Salman Khan for his support.

"Salman has been most gracious in believing in our film and supporting it. We believe the best way to entertain is through laughter and 'Welcome To New York' has tons of it. It's an out-and-out laugh riot," Bhagnani said in a statement.

Wiz Films' Andre Timmins added, "We approached Salman to launch our film's trailer and the generous person that he is, was more than happy to oblige."

Featuring Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, the entertainer is touted to be Bollywood's first 3D comedy film.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in the trailer and the makers will reveal even more stars' presence in the days to come.

Director Chakri Toleti said in a statement, "We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they complement each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, as especially in comedy, timing is everything."

The movie tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

It will release on February 23. You can watch the trailer below.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 17:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 17:46 PM