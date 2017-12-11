Watch: Trailer for Vikram Bhatt's 1921 is out, and it is humorously scary

After Raaz, Raaz 3D, Raaz Reboot, Haunted 3D, Shaapit, Creature 3D and 1920, Vikram Bhatt has decided to grace the horror genre with his new ultra-scary, spine-chilling offering, 1921. Based entirely in the United Kingdom, 1921 is a story about a rich, influential Indian who moves to the erstwhile colonial power to study music. Everything is going perfectly for Ayush, played by Karan Kundrra, before he makes a grave mistake.

He meets Rose — played by Zareen Khan — a Hindi speaking Indian girl in London in 1921 who can see spirits. Then the unimaginable happens: Ayush and Rose fall in love. If you think that a scary flick won't be so scary when a romantic angle is attached to it, then you're right. But this is Bollywood so making a movie without two people falling in love over a Arijit Singh-esque song in the background is almost impossible.

What happens next is strange, to say the least. You see the two characters, an Indian immigrant in England studying music and a ghost whisperer named Rose, ball dance and make-out in the dangerously haunted mansion while trying to figure out what the evil spirit is up to. There are multiple evil sightings: female figures running around, a blood-drenched soldier popping-up, and Conjuring-like attempts at making you tremble in your seats.

The ghost seems to be quite racist (given that its set in 1921 England). Its preferred method of killing victims, as written down by the ghost itself, is "First you go black, then you die". This is exactly like greyscale from Game of Thrones, but it turns you black. For someone who can see ghosts, Rose surely gets startled by them a lot. These ghosts seem to continuously approach her from behind, leaving her distraught.

The duo figure out that they have to zabardasti give mukti to the spirits in order to end their trouble. The movie follows their quest to achieve exactly that. And, love story, of course.

