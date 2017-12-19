You are here:

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai's title track 'Zinda Hai' is every Salman Khan action-lover's dream

FP Staff

Dec,19 2017 14:22 08 IST

The title track 'Zinda Hai' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai released recently, and it is packed to the brim with guns, guts, punches, blood, kicks and all things action.

Youtube screen grab from Tiger Zinda Hai's title track 'Zinda Hai'.

Khan is clearly the hero of this song, with Kaif making a few energetic appearances here and there. While 'Zinda Hai' is an upbeat song with its strong, suspense inducing beats; it is not a peppy number in any way. Vivid visuals of combat sequences and lots of gore complete the 'this-is-the-title-song-of-an-action-movie-' vibe that the music composers were clearly going for.

The track, having been sung by Sukhwinder Singh only adds to the action-thriller feel of 'Zinda Hai' and the song has all the trademarks of Singh's style peppered in healthy quantities throughout its duration. The rap lyrics and singing portion of 'Zinda Hai' is by the Bollywood music world's current craze — Raftaar, who aids the song with an energised verse of rap.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil, who is the sole lyricist for all of Tiger Zinda Hai's tracks. In the same vein, the musical duo of Vishal-Shekhar are the only music composers to have worked on creating music for Khan's upcoming film. Their last Bollywood project was the Ranveer Singh-Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre, which was yet another Yash Raj Films production.

Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit cinema screens on 22 December. It is a sequel of the 2012 Ek Tha Tiger.

Watch the video of 'Zinda Hai' here

