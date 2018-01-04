Watch: This new motivational song from Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz will pump you up

A new song from the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie Mukkabaaz is here. The song, titled 'Bahut Hua Samman', has been sung by Swaroop Khan while the powerful lyrics are written by Hussain Haidry. The song has been composed by Rachita Arora and incorporates intense and powerful beats giving it a feel of a perfect motivational song.

Before this, Mukkabaaz also premiered the song 'Paintra' by EDM sensation Nucleya and rapper Divine. 'Paintra', too, is a pumped up tune that goes perfectly with the soundtrack of a boxing movie.

You can listen to the track here.



Mukkabaaz, which received wide critical acclaim at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and 2017 Mumbai Film Festival, revolves around a lower-caste aspiring boxer, Shravan (played by Vineet Singh), who trains at a gym which is owned by an upper-caste don Bhagwan Das Mishra (played by Jimmy Shergill).

Shravan falls for Mishra's niece Sunaina (played by Zoya Hussain), but Mishra, who is an upper-caste Brahmin, does not approve the couple's wishes to be together. Shravan must rise above the deadly caste politics and become a successful boxer while avoiding Mishra's wrath.

The film is slated to release on 12 January and is going head-to-head with Saif Ali Khan's upcoming dark comedy, Kaalakaandi.