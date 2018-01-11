Watch: The Post stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks display impeccable acting skills on The Ellen Show

Hollywood's ace director Steven Spielberg's upcoming film The Post has been in the news ever since the film was announced. The reasons for the buzz around the film is not a surprise given that two of Hollywood' most revered actors — Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks — are shouldering the project.

Both Streep and Hanks recently featured on The Ellen Show and just proved why their names are counted among Hollywood royalty. The two multiple Academy Award winning actors, during the show, were at their candid best where they spoke about their upcoming film, the Golden Globes, Oprah's supposed presidential campaign and their mutual admiration for each other.

When Ellen Degeneres asked the actors, as part of the show's segment, to read lines from each other's films, Streep and Hanks surprised everyone with their near-to-perfect imitation of each other. While Streep read lines from Forrest Gump and Toy Story; Hanks did a very good emulation of Streep's Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada and Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady. Hanks also donned a Thatcher wig while reading the lines, while Streep put on the Sheriff Woody cowboy hat.

At the recently-held National Board of Review Awards, Streep and Hanks were awarded with the Best Actor trophies, while The Post was declared the best film. The list of winners were already declared in November 2017. The film is also garnering a lot of Oscar buzz for the performances and the film itself .

The Post has been written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer. Produced by Steven Spielberg, Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger, the film is co-financed by Amblin Entertainment and Fox.

Watch the footage from The Ellen Show here:

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 13:52 PM