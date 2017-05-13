You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring Ted Talk

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring Ted Talk

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 15 2017 10:50:40 IST

Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to ever speak at a TED Talk. He spoke about humanity, fame, love and what the future holds for the world.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 10:36 am | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 10:50 am







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 16MI Vs RPS
2May 17SRH Vs KKR
3May 19TBC Vs TBC
4May 21TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores