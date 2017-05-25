Watch: Priyanka Chopra skirts questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and her own love life

As Priyanka Chopra does the rounds of chat shows to promote her latest Hollywood release, Baywatch, her latest pit-stop was The Wendy Williams Show.

The conversation started off innocuously enough, with Priyanka trotting out many of the same phrases to questions she's been asked ad nauseam — 'big movie star in India, how do you deal with the fame?', 'would you want to go back home?', 'paparazzi intrusion', 'did parents flip out when you wanted to work in films?' etc. They also discussed her much-memed Met Gala trench coat dress.

It did get a little more interesting when Wendy asked her — so you had a great outfit, great hair, 'but where was your date'?

To which, Priyanka gave a 'dates are so overrated' reply, adding the zinger: 'My outfit, my moment!'

She went on to talk about how she's 'not not into dating' and also addressed the host's questions about pressures to get married, 'settle down' etc.

And then, Priyanka got grilled about her close friend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, and her relationship with Britain's Prince Harry — and whether or not she'd be a bridesmaid at the wedding, if it ever took place.

Here's what Priyanka had to say: