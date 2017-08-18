Watch: Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi teaser brings inter-state rivalry to the fore, humorously

The last time we saw a bitter-sweet rivalry between folks from two different Indian states was 2014's Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer which was incidentally titled 2 States.

Indian films and TV have ventured into this space before as well, with Zee TV's 1997 show Ghar Jamai which starred R Madhavan as the 'Madrasi' Subodh who gets married to Chandni (played by Mandira Bedi) whose father, Mr Mehra (Satish Shah) was a staunch 'Punjabi'. What followed was humour-coated insults at each other, because they were from different states; both never missed an opportunity to demean each other and their states.

Keeping up with this theme, the upcoming film, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Payal Ghosh is all set to release on 15 September, 2017.

Das took to Twitter on 17 August and revealed the teaser of the film. He posted:

Meet Hasmukh Patel & Googi Tondon! Coming on 15th September in cinemas near you. https://t.co/eg81paCnN3#PatelKiPunjabiShaadi — Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 17, 2017

As the name suggests, this one will be a tussle between Gujarati and Punjabi households, both neighbours. The patriarchs, Hasmukh Patel (Rawal) who is an "uncool" Gujarati, and Googi Tandon (Kapoor) who is a staunch drunkard, can't stand the sight of each other and are always on their toes to pick on each other. Amid all this rivalry, their children fall in love and plan to get married. Das plays Kapoor's son (the Punjabi) and Ghosh (supposedly plays Rawal's daughter - the Gujarati) and what follows next is a rom-com with humour punches (some really caustic ones).

Produced by Bharat Patel and Kalapi Nagada, the film is written and directed by Sanjay Chhel.