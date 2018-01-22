Watch: Padmaavat is the tale of Padmini and parrot, decodes screenwriter-comedian Varun Grover

In wake of the whole national debate on whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat should be released in India or not, comedian and National Award winning lyricist, writer Varun Grover eases the temperature with his subtle humour. In his latest stand-up video, the Masaan writer decodes the real story behind Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem Padmavat, which he claims to be a tale of Queen Padmini and a parrot.

If you think that's made-up, then you are wrong. In an article published in February 2017, Scroll.in had alluded to this narrative where it stated how more than half of Jayasi's Padmavat is based on Ratan Singh's desire of queen Padmini, and by the time Khilji enters the narrative, all key characters of the story are dead.

Grover takes a potshot on the flagbearers of historic accuracy and culture, right from when he explains the difference between fiction and history. He also mentions how "foolish" it is for the makers to believe that removing an 'i' from the film's earlier title Padmavati would present a different picture.

Grover mentions that this is the real story of Jayasi's Padmavat and it differs in degrees to the oral history of Rajputs living today.

Watch the video here:

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:21 PM