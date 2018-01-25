Watch: Netflix's Love Per Square Foot trailer featuring Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar is fresh and relevant

While the whole country goes gaga over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-speculated/ much-controversial film Padmaavat, the trailer of Netflix's Love Per Square Foot made its way on social media today on 25 January.

Love Per Square Foot marks the debut of Indian mainstream films on Netflix; the film will be available to the users of the streaming giant over 190 countries. The film stars new-age actors Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, the latter made a stunning debut opposite Ali Fazal in the Y-Film's web series Bang Baaja Baaraat premiered in 2015. Kaushal has made a mark of his own with his performance in films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0.

The film chronicles the life of two individuals living in the city of Mumbai who enter a conjugal relationship (or as the synopsis says- "marriage of convenience") in order to get a flat of their own in the city. Both belong to middle class families — who face perennial space crunch dwelling in the metropolis — and are aspirational.

While Kaushal's character (Sanjay Chaturvedi) lives with both his parents (played by Supriya Pathak and Raghuvir Yadav), Dhar (Karina D'Souza) lives with her mother (played by Ratna Pathak Shah). And like every coming-of-age guy/girl in the city, they too dream of a house of their own.

Owing to the success of films like Bareilli Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, it is evident that people want real, relateable and content-rich films.

The film also stars Kunal Roy Kapur, who (we assume) plays the role of Dhar's lover/fiance. And, there's also a song in the voice of Bollywood's beloved singer Udit Narayan; the lyrics go: 'Ishq me bajti hai ghanti, shaadi me bajta band'. Could the lyrics be any more relevant to the film's theme?

Both the lead characters desire, live, love, commit mistakes and yet seem to be grappling with the idea of commitment, marriage etc.

The film premieres on 14 February, on the eve of Valentine's Day. (Quite a smart move!)

