You are here:

Watch: Netflix show The End of the F***ing World shows love blooming between a psychopath and a misanthrope

FP Staff

Jan,03 2018 14:06 39 IST

The trailer for the new Netflix original show The End of the F***ing World has been released. The British dark dramedy is set to premiere worldwide on 5 January. Netflix has partnered with British television network E4, and the series is based on Charles Forsman’s award-winning graphic novels.

A still from The End of the F***ing World/Image from Twitter @C4Press.

A still from The End of the F***ing World/Image from Twitter @C4Press.

The story follows the lives of two teenagers — James and Alyssa — who go way too far in order to escape the perils of the monotony of adulthood. James, a harmless-looking young boy, is a self-diagnosed psychopath, whereas Alyssa, an everyday teenager, is a foul-mouthed rebel who is trying to get away from her boring life. James, who put his hand into a fryer as a child "just to feel something", forges an unlikely friendship with Alyssa, and is planning to kill her. Alyssa, who is cursing out a waitress and being moody in the trailer, finds a release in James she hasn't ever experienced before. The teen-duo run away from their homes on a road trip after James punches his dad in the face and steals his car. This toxic companionship forms the bedrock of the dark drama-comedy The End of the F***ing World.

The End of the F***king World consists of eight episodes, was adapted by Charlie Covell, directed by Jonathan Entwistle and features a score by Graham Coxon. It stars Alex Lawther (from Black Mirror episode 'Shut Up and Dance') and Jessica Barden (best known for Penny Dreadful). The End of the F***ing World also stars Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley and Navin Chowdhry.

You can watch the trailer here.

tags: #Entertainment #Hollywood #Netflix #NowStreaming #The End of the Fucking World #web series

also see

Netflix's Voyeur review: This fascinating docu makes your skin crawl but you can't stop watching it

Netflix's Voyeur review: This fascinating docu makes your skin crawl but you can't stop watching it

Wormwood review: This Netflix docudrama is burdened by director's unnecessary flight of fancy

Wormwood review: This Netflix docudrama is burdened by director's unnecessary flight of fancy

Walter Presents: A streaming site dubbed as 'the Netflix of international drama'

Walter Presents: A streaming site dubbed as 'the Netflix of international drama'