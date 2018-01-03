Watch: Netflix show The End of the F***ing World shows love blooming between a psychopath and a misanthrope

The trailer for the new Netflix original show The End of the F***ing World has been released. The British dark dramedy is set to premiere worldwide on 5 January. Netflix has partnered with British television network E4, and the series is based on Charles Forsman’s award-winning graphic novels.

The story follows the lives of two teenagers — James and Alyssa — who go way too far in order to escape the perils of the monotony of adulthood. James, a harmless-looking young boy, is a self-diagnosed psychopath, whereas Alyssa, an everyday teenager, is a foul-mouthed rebel who is trying to get away from her boring life. James, who put his hand into a fryer as a child "just to feel something", forges an unlikely friendship with Alyssa, and is planning to kill her. Alyssa, who is cursing out a waitress and being moody in the trailer, finds a release in James she hasn't ever experienced before. The teen-duo run away from their homes on a road trip after James punches his dad in the face and steals his car. This toxic companionship forms the bedrock of the dark drama-comedy The End of the F***ing World.