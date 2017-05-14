Watch: Mother's Day short film Jai Mata Di has a completely different take on motherhood

Come Mother's Day, and the internet is populated with cheesy (yet heart warming) messages to show appreciation to maternal love. But it looks like actor-writer Navjot Gulati (who recently worked on Running Shaadi) had a different take on Mother's Day with his short film Jai Mata Di.

The film stars the iconic Bahu and mother Supriya Pilgaonkar (Tu Tu Mein Mein) and daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The story is something all Mumbaikars can relate to: a young couple Anu (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Suraj (Shiv), have moved to Mumbai recently and want to live together. But the catch is that the society they finalise the house in doesn't allow unmarried couples to stay together. Their broker (Manu Rishi), tells them the solution to the problem is to convince the society chairman that the two are actually siblings.

That's when Supriya Pilgaonkar comes in: she offers a unique service — she's a mother to people who need her to be. With her help, they manage to get the house.

Not only is the concept of the short refreshing, it manages to break away from the cliches associated with Mother's Day brilliantly, the dialogues are also gold, and Gulati takes multiple (but subtle) stabs at the PM.

When Suraj exclaims, "You can let a single man run the country but you can't let a single couple stay in a flat?"

His girlfriend says, "Please don't get into this, he is an honest man trying to run our country."

The broker interjects with, "Facebook hai na politics discuss karne ke liye."

The short has impressed the likes of Anurag Kashyap who shared it on social media with the caption, "Navjot Gulati has finally made a short of which I like every little thing.. the Imtiaz Ali fan boy comes into his own with this one .. well done"

Here's Jai Mata Di with a brilliant performance by Supriya Pilgaonkar: