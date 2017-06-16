Watch: Miley Cyrus talks about new album Malibu, Liam Hemsworth and giving up marijuana

Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus says she's "completely clean" after giving up marijuana.

Cyrus told Billboard magazine in an April interview published online Wednesday that she hadn't smoked marijuana in three weeks. She says that's the longest she's ever gone without it.

"I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible... I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason.

"That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I googled, and thats never happened," Cyrus recalled on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Malibu singer, however, said that no one has ever died from the consumption of weed but added "no one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they dont really know (if its possible.)"

Cyrus also said she went clean as she wanted to do a good job at telling people about her new music.

"I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what Im doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I'm stoned," she said.

Cyrus also opened up about her relationship with fiance Liam Hemsworth. She says they had to "re-fall for each other" after their 2013 breakup.

The 24-year-old former Disney star also discussed her performance at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2013. A scantily clad Cyrus shocked audiences with a rump-shaking performance alongside Robin Thicke.

But she says she wasn't looking for attention by twerking on stage and was surprised by the reaction.

Cyrus is promoting an upcoming album. Its lead single, Malibu, was released on May 11.

Watch Miley Cyrus' interview at Jimmy Fallon's show:

(With inputs from agencies)