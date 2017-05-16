Watch: Kamal Haasan looks larger than life in this Tamil Bigg Boss promo

It was earlier reported that Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has been roped in to play the host of the Tamil version of popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss.

Now, the channel Vijay Television has posted a short ten second teaser of the show. The camera dives into the right eye of Haasan and ends up facing the familiar scrutinising eye of Bigg Boss. The words that echo towards the end of the teaser say, "Bigg Boss. I'll be watching."

Going by the teaser, Haasan may prove to be an entertaining host. He manages to grab your eyeballs even in the first five seconds of the teaser. His expression is evil yet surreal on many levels. He actually stands out as the Bigg Boss who is omnipresent and capable of reading minds of the contestants.

Reaching more of those I love. Can't live without people.https://t.co/BS9jtWP8Ys Soon with you on Vijay TV — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 15, 2017

He had earlier talked about his excitement regarding doing the show. " I’ve tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like," he said.

He showed keen interest in Bigg Boss owing to his love for psychology. "I’ve a fairly comprehensive gasp on human nature. Yeah, I think I’m qualified to give advice. Let’s see how it goes. Stepping into a new territory is always exciting," he said.

He was also all praise for Salman Khan who hosts the Hindi version of Bigg Boss. "I think Salman Khan is doing a wonderful job of connecting with the contestants on Bigg Boss. He has brought the ‘Brother’ Back into Bigg Boss. Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. And he gives advice as a friend, not as a mentor," said Haasan.