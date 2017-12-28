Watch: Kaalakaandi song 'Kaala Doreya' reveals complexities of Saif Ali Khan's character

'Kaala Doreya', the new song from Saif ali Khan-starrer Kaalakaandi has been released. A modern take on the traditional punjabi song 'Kaala Doriya Kundey Naal', the new song captures the characters and the complexities. Sung by Neha Bhasin, rapper Raxstar also has a rap segment in the song.

A lot of things are happening in the song simultaneously which possibly hints at how chaotic the protagonist's life becomes after he is diagnosed with cancer. From flirting with Isha Talwar and doing drugs, to almost sleeping with a sex-worker and dancing at a wedding function with a loaded gun, Khan is literally all over the place. It looks like he is trying to live it up before his life is cut short by the deadly disease.

Although there is nothing outstanding about the song, composer Sameer Uddin does a fine job combining traditional Punjabi music with contemporary elements which come in the form of the English rap segment and auto-tune. There's a buzz to the song and that fits well with the crazy visuals.

The dark comedy also stars Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi and is all set for a 12 January release.

Listen to the song here: