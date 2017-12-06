Watch: Jurassic World brings back Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard in a dinosaur saving thrill-ride

Jurassic World is back! Universal Pictures released a series of three teasers for the upcoming trailer for the sequel to the 2015 film Jurassic World. These teasers; titled Run, Awesome and Legacy, give us some idea of what's in store in the next Jurassic World offering.

Starring both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters on 22 June, 2018 and is being directed by JA Bayona.

Jurassic World was massively successful and earned $1.6 billion worldwide. The upcoming movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is the fifth film in Jurassic Park franchise. Apart from Pratt and Howard, BD Wong will come back as Dr Henry Wu.

They’re joined by a host of newcomers, including Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell. Jeff Goldblum — who starred in the original 1993 Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park — will make his long-awaited return as the eccentric chaos theory mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm.

Watch the teasers below!



In the first 15-second clip, you see Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) fleeing a herd of dinosaurs and yelling at Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Justice Smith’s young scientist to run. This scene from the upcoming Jurassic World movie is similar to the classic Gallimimus flocking scene in the original Jurassic Park as the trio shelter from the stampede in tree trunks and debris.

Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) wakes up a new sleeping T-Rex — and says "this is gonna be awesome" — in the second teaser for the full Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer. Grady then tries to bond with the enormous dinosaur loaded in the back of a truck by getting into a staring contest with it.



Jurassic Park has had a lot of moments where a character turns around and yells "run!". The third teaser is nostalgia laden and a montage of scenes from across the franchise which leads us to the future: Pratt yelling the same word in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

The full length trailer will be out on 7 December. Before that, Universal Pictures released a small sketch with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and YouTube star Zach King. In the sketch, you see them running from a dinosaur trying to save the trailer for their movie.



The new Jurassic World will be dramatic with relationship tensions and an exploding volcano.