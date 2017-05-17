Watch: Irrfan Khan is the new 'Meme-lord' in town, thanks to this AIB video

'You don't have to worry about making memes if you are the meme' — Irrfan Khan just made this famous, thanks to All India Bakchod (AIB).

After the successful Every Bollywood Party Song, Khan has once again collaborated with AIB for another hilarious video, Dank Irrfan. The first three minutes of the five minute video stand nowhere in comparison to the final minute which could have been better as a standalone video.

Khan, like a true sport, poses for five rib-tickling memes.

Irrfan invites you to his haweli

In the first one (our personal favourite) he poses as the late Amrish Puri in his spooky avatar from Rakesh Roshan's 1995 action thriller Koyla. He follows that up by completely nailing the dialogue, 'Aao kabhi haweli par', which suits him even more given the fact he is from Rajasthan.

Irrfan is all ears as Uncle Sam

The second meme shows Irrfan take a dig at all the Americans whose only window to India is Danny Boyle's 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. This one is hysterical given that he starred in the film and also that he is actively working in Hollywood.

Irrfan spells out his meme mantra

Refer to the opening line of this article. If you still doubt Khan's genius, watch him tap on his temple as a gesture of showing how intelligent he is.

Irrfan approves the ideal ice-breaking line

'What's in a name?' William Shakespeare asks the actor who cringes in response. But wait, Biswan Kalyan Rath comes to the rescue when he asks him the famous words, "Ae tatti! Tera naam kya hai?"

Irrfan declares himself the last brown man standing

In this self-deprecating meme, he poses as the popular kid in the 'Yes!' posture, celebrating the perception that he is the go to guy for every Hollywood film producer who wants to cast an Indian actor in his film.

Irrfan also delivers a perfect exclamation point by aping a figure who has recently become the face of communism and anti-establishment.

Watch it to believe it. Hint: Ye bik gayi hai Bollywood!