Watch: Inside India's first Madame Tussauds wax museum

FP Staff

Dec,06 2017 16:35 30 IST

The first India property of iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds, opened its doors on 1 December.

Located in the capital's centrally located Connaught Place area in the iconic Regal Building, the museum houses life-size wax figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, APJ Abdul Kalam, Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Dev and Milkha Singh.

Besides them, the museum also features wax figures of singers Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce Knowles, and actresses Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Kim Kardashian West.

