Watch: Indian TV dramas are a big hit in China

India-China relations may have been bogged down by political differences but the Indian mythological TV dramas like 'Mahabharat', 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and 'Nagin' are turning out to be big hits with the Chinese audience, an article in a state-run daily mentioned.

"Indian mythology itself is just fascinating. Its philosophy and worldview, which are very exotic, have been a wonderful new world to me," Yang Buhui, 29, who works in the gaming industry, was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times.

Yang has been running a volunteer group that provides Chinese subtitles for Indian TV dramas.

She started the group because of her favourite Indian TV series of all time, 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' (DKDM), which premiered in 2011 and ran a total of 820 episodes. It tells the stories of Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev.

"I love the drama because it's a key to the world of Indian mythology," she said. "Besides, the actors and actresses are not only gorgeous, but their acting skills are good."

The Chinese audience is no stranger to imported dramas, especially those from countries including the US, South Korea, the UK and Japan. Indian dramas are quite new to the Chinese audience, but they are gaining popularity, the report said.

The most viewed episodes by the group on bilibili.com, one of China's largest video-sharing communities, are the first four episodes of the second season of 'Naagin,' which have gained about 180,000 views as of 1 May, 2017. The series, which began airing in 2015, is a supernatural drama.

Besides DKDM, other fairly watched Indian dramas in China include 'Mahabharat,' a Hindi-language mythological drama series that premiered in 2013 and 'Buddhaa - Rajaon Ka Raja' (Buddhaa - The King of Kings), which first aired in 2013.

With inputs from PTI