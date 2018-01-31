Watch: In sneak peak of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Vijay Sethupathi plays a frustrated cop

The latest glimpse from Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, starring Vijay Sethupathi, introduces us to a rather humorous situation between a don and his side kicks. Sethupathi plays the frustrated bad cop, whose assistants have goofed up a kidnapping job.

While the recently released teaser already gave us a glimpse of the comedy drama, the sneak peek increases our curiosity with more laughter.

In the sneak peek, we witness a comedy of errors that happens between Sethupathi and his boys, who leave him messed up and us in complete splits. Looks like the film is definitely packed with more humorous situations and lots of drama.

The film also stars Gautam Karthik, Gayathri and Niharika Konidela as characters who seem to be a part of many troublesome events at the same time.

While Sethupathi delivers yet another quirky role in this upcoming Tamil comedy, Gautam too takes on an unusual avatar. The actor takes a break from his romantic roles and plays a funny chocolate boy in this one.

Oru Nalla Naal Pathu Solren, directed by Arumuga Kumar, has already garnered all the buzz after hinting to be a roller coaster of a comedy. All eyes are on Sethupathi to reveal more about this adventure story and the many layers he has so far portrayed in the glimpses. Most of all, everyone wants to know why Sethupathi claims "Indha kadhai le naan dhan ravaan un, naan dhan ram un" (In this story, I am both, Ravan and Ram).

With a racy background score by Justin Prabhakaran, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren releases this Friday, 2 February.

Watch the sneak peek here:

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:16 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:16 PM