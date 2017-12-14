Watch: Guru Randhawa's song 'Lahore' is all about being smitten in love

Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa is all set to get you in the groove with his latest single 'Lahore' which released on 13 December.

'Lahore' seems to be Randhawa's lyrical tribute to cities like Lahore, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai — he also goes global with London. The song, which is written, composed and sung by Randhawa himself, starts with his mother calling him to check his WhatsApp to see the photo of a girl (read: a prospective bride).

Then begins the swag-wala dance on a Dj floor in a random desert. Randhawa is all suited-booted for his act, appearing in a golden blazer, ripped-black jeans and of course, sunglasses. And then, as luck and love would have it, he finally finds the girl of his dreams.

In a recent interview to IANS, Randhawa said about 'Lahore', "It's about a girl whom I have referred to from different places like Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai or London. I have compared her to Lahore's beauty, Mumbai's move, London's weather and so on. The beats of the song are peppy."

On the idea of the song, he said: "We were travelling by a car when the lyrics and beat came to my mind. It is basically describing a girl's beauty and comparing it to different places of the world."

Randhawa, in recent times, has been able to create a niche of his own, by making Punjabi pop music mainstream. Randhawa's recent song 'Ban Ja Rani' from Vidya Balan's latest release Tumhari Sulu rose to popularity charts with more than 1 million views so far.

Listen to Randhawa's Lahore here: