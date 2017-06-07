Watch: Ed Sheeran, James Corden belt out 'Shape of You' in London on Carpool Karaoke

When talk show host James Corden announced that he was going back to his home turf London, fans of the Late Late Show were excited with the very famous and British guest list he had lined up.

His guests included the likes of Harry Styles, Corden's close friend David Beckham, Emily Blunt and, for the famous carpool karaoke segment, which has a fan following of his own, Corden will be hosting Ed Sheeran.

After picking up Sheeran, Corden started the segment with his number one hit song, 'Shape of You' as the duo cruised around London.

"I told you it's a sexy song," the host said as Sheeran reached over and placed his hand on Corden's thigh.

Following a rendition of 'SING' also from Divide where Corden pulled off the rap interlude, Corden said he wanted to clear something up.

"There is a snack in Britain called Malteasers (chocolates)," Corden said, "I heard you can fit 47 in your mouth." Sheeran actually managed to fit 55 Malteasers in his mouth before singing the Emmy winning 'Thinking Out Loud' .

After a short talk about the downside of fame (which he also talked to Forbes about), Sheeran gave an amazing rendition of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' before switching to One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful.'

Finally, Corden performed a traffic-themed rendition of Sheeran's 'Castle on the Hill,' saying that it was a perfect song to sing along to when you are stuck in traffic. "Everything about this song is you should be driving," Corden said before reworking the lyrics to, "I'm on my way, stuck in some traffic on these bad freeways."

Sheeran seemed unimpressed, "You said 'way' rhyming with 'ways'. There's a lot of work to be done there."

Watch the segment here:

Corden also dedicated the opening monologue of his UK segment to talking about the Manchester terror attacks. Corden is a British citizen himself and made an emotional speech in his monologue. "I'm so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job I've had to open this show talking about such atrocities," Corden said. "Trying to find the words to say is impossible, because there are none."

Here's a glimpse of the opening segment: