Watch: Deadpool 2 trailer has humour, gruesome action and requisite Ryan Reynolds commentary

The much-anticipated trailer of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 has been released and it is way more than we could have hoped for.

While the 2016 film Deadpool blew our minds for its outright irreverence to convention, R-rated humour and action, and an affable self-deprecating superhero, the latest trailer has all of this plus quite a bit more.

Josh Brolin makes a heavy entry as Cable, a mutant from the future, loaded with arms, ammunition and a laser-glittering eye. The moment he announces his arrival, we know Deadpool 2 has some serious action awaited. And we're not wrong.

The 2-minute-39-second-long trailer lets out essential hints to what the film will be about, and at the same time keeps a lot under wraps (that's what we call a good trailer). Cable has travelled through time to kill a kid (played by Julian Dennison from Hunt for the Wilderpeople) who happens to have developed close ties with Wade Wilson/Deadpool and his wife.

At the same time Deadpool has also formed a team with a bunch of mutants (from the prequel) as well as some new entrants. He calls this newly-formed superhero league, The X-Force.

In his quintessential commentary, Reynolds (as Deadpool) does a lot of jabbing — hinting about spinoffs based on the X-Force, taking a jibe at Spider-Man: Homecoming and sort of announcing that Deadpool 2 shall mark the end of Deadpool standalone films.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Zazie Beetz as Neena Thurman/Domino, Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers/Cable, Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy, and Karan Soni as the taxi driver Dopinder from the first film. The film is slated to release on 18 May.

Watch the trailer here to know more:

Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 20:04 PM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 20:10 PM