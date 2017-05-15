Watch: Chris Pratt cracks up Ellen DeGeneres on show with NSFW joke

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 15 2017 15:36:18 IST

Chris Pratt, who recently featured on an episode of The Ellen Show to promote his film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, cracked up host Ellen DeGeneres.

Chris Pratt and Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. Youtube screengrab

The duo were playing a game called Speak Out, which involves wearing a mouthpiece and reciting sentences, which the other player must try to understand. Chris Pratt was up for the game and excited too; he mentioned that his mother was a big fan of the game.

While Pratt was initially successful at the game, things began to take a humourous and naughty turn when he had to say "I'm gonna bump you," which the actor said in a seductive voice to DeGeneres. He even tried to sing the song 'My Humps' by the band The Black Eyed Peas to help DeGeneres understand.

Last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 essaying the role of Peter Quill, Chris Pratt will be seen next in Jurassic World 2, which releases in June 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War, which releases on 4 May 2018. While he reprises his role as Velociraptor expert and trainer Owen Grady in the former, the latter will see him and the Avengers battling antagonist Thanos.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2earned $630.6 million worldwide, and $146.5 million on its opening weekend itself. Reviewers called it visually appealing, but criticised it for its plot and for being less humourous than the first installment. It starred Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper in lead roles.

Watch the video here:


Published Date: May 15, 2017 03:29 pm | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 03:36 pm

