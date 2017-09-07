Watch: Bhoomi dialogue promos reveal details about Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari's relationship

Two dialogue promos from Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming film Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, have been released.

While one depicts the relationship between Hydari and Dutt's characters, who play father-daughter in Bhoomi, the other promo shows us the angry side of Sanjay Dutt, highlighting the revenge aspect of the film.

Shradh Ke Baad has mostly Dutt and Sharad Kelkar in the 15 second promo, where Dutt is seen threatening Kelkar. The trailer of the film revealed that Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari share a beautiful relationship and when something goes awry, Dutt has to rise above his issues (alcoholism being one) to fight for his daughter.

Duniya Ka Kaunsa Baap... explores the endearing side to Hydari and Dutt's characters. While the promo begins with some shots of them discussing her childhood and how he's been quite the hands on father, the promo then becomes more serious, as Dutt's character is seen going through a emotional crisis. He is torn between his habit, of being a mere spectator to the world, and a dutiful father, who would do anything to help his daughter out.

Rustic settings, gossiping neighbours, toxic masculinity and a patriarchal society that fails a newly married daughter and her father — the world of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari's Bhoomi is reflective of the terrible situation that many parts of India pose for women.

Bhoomi is touted to be a sensitive revenge drama, packed to the brim with emotions and a lot of action. The movie explores the relationship between a daughter, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, and a father, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. The movie has been produced by T-Series and Legend Studios.