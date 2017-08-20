Watch: Babumoshai Bandookbaaz star Nawazuddin Siddiqui introduces new range of non-sexist abuses

What did you think when you watched the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz? The film is rusty, risky and raunchy from the very start of the trailer.

Siddiqui, over the years, has created a unique space of his own ever since he made it big with Anurag Kashyap's magnum opus Gangs of Wasseypur. The earthy and sassy Faizal was full of vengeance and yet had a sense of charm, which struck a chord with many cine-goers. Since then, he has been seen in many avatars — in films like Kahaani, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaanand Mom, to name a few.

His most recent venture Babumoshai Bandookbaaz seems to be an echo of his 'Faizal' persona. Siddiqui's character in the film is romantic, temperamental and foul-mouthed. So, the actor felt that in the midst of playing sexist characters who abuse in films, he should rid the gaalis of any 'isms'.

He says, "You are angry with the person sitting in front of you, but cuss words about mothers and sisters? Isn't that unfair?" Of course, it is! It has always been. So here he is, giving his alternative range of non-sexist abuses (sans any mother, sister, wife references). And we just can't thank the actor enough.

He begins with A - "Auto ke height wale insaan" (A person of an auto rickshaw's height); B - "Baarish me bane sabse bade gaddhe" (Biggest potholes during monsoons)... and goes on to give some wonderful delights as F - "Facebook message ke 'Other' folder" (The 'Other' folder of Facebook message); I - "Internet Explorer ka speed, woh bhi dial-up connection pe" (Internet Explorer's speed on a dial-up connection) and many more.

Watch the entire video here: